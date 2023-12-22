PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $90.95.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.