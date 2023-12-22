PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.61.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

