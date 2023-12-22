PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $621.73 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.09 and a 200 day moving average of $513.28.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

