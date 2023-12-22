PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 301.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $871,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PNQI opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

