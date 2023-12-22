OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in argenx by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.45 and its 200-day moving average is $469.04. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.72. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

