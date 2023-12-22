OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,456 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

