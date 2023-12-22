OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.02 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.