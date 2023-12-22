OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 351 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 26.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $801.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $770.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $768.76. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

