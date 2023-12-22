OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,307 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

