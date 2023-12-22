Savaria Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.26.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8554017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.