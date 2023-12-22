Savaria Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Savaria Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.26.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8554017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
