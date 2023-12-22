Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.4994606 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.94.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

