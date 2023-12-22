authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Major Shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Purchases 15,500 Shares

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $139,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,122,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,445.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
authID Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AUID opened at $9.25 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%.
About authID
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
