Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Investar has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Investar has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Investar will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,155.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,607 shares of company stock worth $64,685 in the last three months. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Investar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investar by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

