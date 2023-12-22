Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGIT opened at $59.39 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

