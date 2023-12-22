Insider Selling: OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OCA Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OCA Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 223.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 35.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 343,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 89,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.