Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.