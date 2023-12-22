Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -20.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -147.8%.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

