Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 286,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 144,368 shares.The stock last traded at $40.64 and had previously closed at $41.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 70.44%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $302,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,922.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,415 shares of company stock worth $1,660,023. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

