SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading 6.6% Higher

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 225,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 707,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,954 shares of company stock worth $771,601 in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

