Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 251923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 14.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

