Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 3.8%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.07. 255,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 605,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Get Alector alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALEC

Alector Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Alector by 28.8% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.