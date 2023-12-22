Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

WOR stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $225,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

