Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of LMNR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on LMNR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 177.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Limoneira by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.