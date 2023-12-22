Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.2%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52. 14,381,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 32,753,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.