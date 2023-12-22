MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MillerKnoll

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.