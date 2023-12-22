Chariot (LON:CHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.01 ($0.13), with a volume of 3578036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.34 ($0.13).

Chariot Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £105.93 million, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chariot

In related news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams purchased 101,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,111.20 ($12,787.66). 18.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

