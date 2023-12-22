Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

