Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.00

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 55650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) price target on shares of Nexteq in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Nexteq alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXQ

Nexteq Price Performance

About Nexteq

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.50. The firm has a market cap of £63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.