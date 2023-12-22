Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.00

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 55650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.19).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.48) price target on shares of Nexteq in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.
