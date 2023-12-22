Wells Fargo & Company Increases RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $12.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

