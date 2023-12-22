Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.93 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.