Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.76

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 428352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

