ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 330193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.50. The company has a market cap of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.97.
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
