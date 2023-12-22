Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.18. 544,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 891,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Klaviyo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,047,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Stories

