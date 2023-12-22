Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.17

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$164.17 and last traded at C$163.90, with a volume of 20846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$162.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 258.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$138.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.