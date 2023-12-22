Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 657,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 251,724 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

