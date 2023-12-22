Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 657,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 251,724 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.