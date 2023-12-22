Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt Sells 168,130 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $33.09 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.