Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PEB opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.