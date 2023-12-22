Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.85

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 418750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Glaukos Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,520 shares of company stock worth $9,430,709. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

