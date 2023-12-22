Tigress Financial Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.73.

NYSE FI opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,817 shares of company stock worth $17,726,475 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,111,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 325,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

