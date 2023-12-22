Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 32,342 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

