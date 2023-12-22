Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.