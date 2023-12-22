OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,739 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,339 shares of company stock worth $10,615,559 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $176.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

