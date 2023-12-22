OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 337 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,127.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $942.95 and its 200-day moving average is $888.62. The firm has a market cap of $527.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

