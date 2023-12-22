OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXE. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 295,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter.

PXE stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

