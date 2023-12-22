OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

