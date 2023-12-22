SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $601,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

VSCO opened at $27.97 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

