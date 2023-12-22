AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,320,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in AutoNation by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

