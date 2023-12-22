Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 584.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 77.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $120,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.2 %

Century Communities stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

