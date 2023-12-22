SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wabash National worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $6,132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

