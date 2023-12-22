SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

